FBI Requested Access to DNC Servers, But Has Been Repeatedly Denied - Comey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked, Comey said the FBI requested access to the DNC servers multiple times.

"We were not," Comey stated when asked if they were granted access. "A highly-respected private company eventually got access and shared with us what they found there."

© REUTERS/ Brian Snyder US Intel Report Confirms WikiLeaks Data on DNC, Clinton Contain No Forgeries

The US Intelligence Community report claimed that Russia launched an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at undermining public faith in the US democratic process and creating a preference for President-elect Donald Trump.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

After receiving an intelligence briefing on the US Intelligence Community's report, Trump said the election outcome had not been affected. US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan also suggested that the assessment should not be used by partisans to delegitimize Trump's presidency.