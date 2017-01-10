Trump’s National Security Policy to Be ‘Peace Through Strength’ - General Flynn

"We are absolutely committed to leading a National Security Council with our president-elect’s vision to make America great again that has as its primary mission the safety of the American people and the security of our nation," Flynn stated.
"That mission is to be supported through an overarching policy of peace through strength."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Peace through strength.....not quite...it will be a confusing micro managed mess with Trump leading the US further backwards and continuing to circle the drain....Trumps business style has never worked (6 bankruptcies provide proof) and never will.
nonyank