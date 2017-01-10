Trump's Aim to End Obamacare Contradicts Vow to Fight Opioid Epidemic - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Shaheen pointed out that during his presidential campaign rallies in New Hampshire, Trump vowed to stop the opioid epidemic. However, if the Congressional Republicans will move forward with the repeal of the ACA, less people will have access to mental health coverage, which can worsen the crisis, Shaheen argued.

"Repealing healthcare reform [Obamacare] and denying treatment to people suffering from substance use disorders will cost lives and take a terrible toll in communities across America," Shaheen stated.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters that the lawmakers may include steps needed to replace Obamacare in the earlier process of the law removal.

Obamacare, outgoing President Barack Obama’s signature health reform initiative, relies on government-run exchanges in which insurance companies sell policies to individuals and families that lack employer-provided health insurance plans.

Congressional Republicans have made the repeal of the ACA a priority since it was first passed in 2011. President-elect Donald Trump has cited the legislation as one of his administration’s top priorities when he takes office later this month.

Approximately 30 million people in the United States could lose health coverage if Obamacare is partially repealed, the Urban Institute said in a report in December.