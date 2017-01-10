World to Benefit by Obama Leaving Office Due to Iran Uranium Imports - Senator

"[N]ow it's [Obama administration] has given its blessing as Iran imports enough uranium for ten nuclear bombs," Cotton stated. "It's a good thing for the world that President Obama's presidency is ending in ten days, because before long we would have been building Iran's centrifuges for it."
On Monday, US State Department spokesman John Kirby said the 2015 nuclear agreement allows Iran to import natural uranium. Kirby noted that in its original form, natural uranium cannot be used in a nuclear weapon.
