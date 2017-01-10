World to Benefit by Obama Leaving Office Due to Iran Uranium Imports - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Cotton also noted the latest development is yet another example of how the 2015 Iran nuclear deal championed by Obama is making things worse rather than alleviating the threat of Tehran developing nuclear weapons.

"[N]ow it's [Obama administration] has given its blessing as Iran imports enough uranium for ten nuclear bombs," Cotton stated. "It's a good thing for the world that President Obama's presidency is ending in ten days, because before long we would have been building Iran's centrifuges for it."

On Monday, US State Department spokesman John Kirby said the 2015 nuclear agreement allows Iran to import natural uranium. Kirby noted that in its original form, natural uranium cannot be used in a nuclear weapon.