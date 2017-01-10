Sessions as US Attorney General Pledges Recusal on Any Probes of Hillary Clinton

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — At issue was a meeting between outgoing President Barack Obama’s Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton at a time when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was investigating Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.
"I, like a lot of people, made comments about the issues in that [presidential] campaign with regard to Secretary Clinton," Sessions said. "I’ve given that thought. I believe the proper thing for me to do would be to recuse myself from any questions… that involve Secretary Clinton that were raised in the campaign."
Unlike Lynch, Sessions said there is a formal recusal process that he would follow in questions concerning Clinton.
In the Clinton email case, Lynch recommended against criminally prosecuting Clinton after FBI Director James Comey recommended that the former secretary of state not be charged with any crime over her handling of classified information with her unsecured email system.
