20:12 GMT +310 January 2017
    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Pasco-Hernando State College in Dade City, Florida, US November 1, 2016.

    Sessions as US Attorney General Pledges Recusal on Any Probes of Hillary Clinton

    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    US
    Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for US attorney general, pledged to recuse himself from any future probes involving former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, according to confirmation testimony before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — At issue was a meeting between outgoing President Barack Obama’s Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton at a time when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was investigating Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.

    "I, like a lot of people, made comments about the issues in that [presidential] campaign with regard to Secretary Clinton," Sessions said. "I’ve given that thought. I believe the proper thing for me to do would be to recuse myself from any questions… that involve Secretary Clinton that were raised in the campaign."

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, stands with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate at Hofstra University, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Hempstead, N.Y.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Ex-Adviser: Clinton Supporters Use Hacking Report to Discredit Future Changes
    Lynch declined to formally recuse herself, saying only that she will follow FBI recommendations on whether Clinton should be prosecuted.

    Unlike Lynch, Sessions said there is a formal recusal process that he would follow in questions concerning Clinton.

    In the Clinton email case, Lynch recommended against criminally prosecuting Clinton after FBI Director James Comey recommended that the former secretary of state not be charged with any crime over her handling of classified information with her unsecured email system.

    Tags:
    Jeff Sessions, Hillary Clinton, United States
      cast235
      Trumps TO DO TASKS. FIRED THEM FAST!!! Place people that LOVE their job. Not whatever they get from Congress.
      Make sure they walk off with a PRINT of the shoe!!
      Justice dept is other. Why they need to be TOLD what to do?
      KICK THEM OUT.. CLEAN THE SWAMP!!!
