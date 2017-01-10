Mexico Foreign Minister Rules Out Country Paying for Wall on Border With US

© AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias Trump Looks to Ask US Congress to Pay for Mexico Border Wall

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Announcing his presidential bid, Trump said illegal immigrants from Mexico brought mostly drugs and crime to the United States, and characterized Mexican immigrants as rapists.

He has repeatedly vowed to build a wall between Mexico and the United States, saying the former would pay for the construction.

"There is no way it's going to happen. This is the question of our dignity," Videgaray told reporters.