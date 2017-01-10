Kerry Expects to Meet With Trump's Pick Tillerson in Near Future

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kerry noted that given the current focus on confirmation hearings in the US Congress, there is still time for debriefing, because it is yet not clear who will make up President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet.

"There has been not a lot of high-level exchange at this point of time. I am still expecting to meet with my successor [Tillerson] at some point in the near term. I have not met with him yet," Kerry stated.

Tillerson was nominated for the office by US President-elect Donald Trump in mid-December. Tillerson is known for his close business ties with Russia. The businessman is also believed to have friendly relations with President Putin. He is yet to be approved by the Senate during confirmation hearings later in January.