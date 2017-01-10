Register
18:41 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The New York Times

    Former RT Anchor Tears Apart NYT Narrative Bashing Channel for Propaganda

    © Flickr/ Alec Perkins
    US
    Get short URL
    139980

    Former RT news anchor, American journalist Abby Martin, criticized the New York Times article which suggested that she left the channel because of its “propaganda activities.” Martin denied such claims calling NYT article full of “egregious errors.”

    The New York Times published an article about RT on January 7. The article discussed the claims made by US intelligence saying that supposedly RT seeks “to destroy the credibility of spectators towards the democratic procedures in the United States.”

    RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan
    © Sputnik/
    'Dear CIA!': RT Editor-in-Chief Mocks Accusations of 'Kremlin Propaganda'
    The article also mentioned journalist Abby Martin who used to be an anchor for RT.

    In the original version of the NYT article it was written that supposedly Martin accused RT of propaganda during a live show.

    Later on, the article was edited suggesting that Martin actually didn’t do that, but instead condemned Russia's actions with regard to Ukraine and left the channel a few months later because of that.

    Such claims in the published article angered Martin. She said that all her work at RT was misrepresented in the published article.

    “What a mess. New York Times' feature piece defending the intelligence report on Russian interference in US elections contained egregious errors about me,” Martin wrote on her Facebook.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Martin expressed her shock: “I was quite taken aback. First of all I didn’t know that I had so much power. I didn’t know that reporting from five years ago had wheeled the American electorate to 20,000 votes in Wisconsin. I didn’t know that so many people were watching my show on RT.”

    She further said that the whole thing is so “unbelievably, audaciously ridiculous.”

    “I can’t even begin to tell you how insane this really is. It should be laughed off instead of being taken seriously by these establishment publications.”

    But instead you have The Washington Post and the New York Times hailing it as if it is some sort of report that should be taken seriously. “It is a joke,” the journalist said.

    Martin discussed the NYT article and their “fake narrative” of stories and how they never stop “selling war and propaganda on behalf of the state.”

    Talking about her show on RT she said that even after she expressed criticism about some of Moscow’s policies that she did not agree with, she still could keep her job and her prime time show for a whole year.

    Hence, the article suggesting that she left because of “political differences with RT” is very far from the truth. The journalist said that she tried to contact the author of the article, in order to ask him to make corrections to the statements. However, he did not care to make those changes right away and even after some corrections were made it was not exactly how she wanted it to be.

    Similarly on her Facebook, Martin noted that she did criticize Moscow's policy, but retired a year later and that was not because of RT’s “propaganda.”

    “I worked at RT for an entire year after speaking out and didn't quit because of "propaganda"—in fact, I had paved more editorial freedom there than most of the corporate bought mainstream media and defended that point in every interview I did,” Martin wrote in her Facebook post.

    She added that the “paper of record really needs to work on its most basic research, because this is just embarrassing.”

    On January 5, US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said at a US Senate hearing on cybersecurity that RT had been "disparaging" of the US political system and was active in promoting its views on US hypocrisy regarding human rights and generally seeking out fissures in US society. Clapper also accused RT of spreading fake news stories.

    US media has also been lashing out against Russian journalists working in the country. In November, shortly after the US presidential election, The Washington Post published a piece claiming that Russian media outlets flooded the country with "fake news" and propaganda with the aim of helping Donald Trump win the election. The newspaper later updated the article stating that it does not vouch for the accuracy of the authors'  statements.

    Related:

    NYT Columnist: FBI Director, Putin Installed Trump President of the US
    NYT Almost Admits it Failed in its Election Coverage
    CNN Strikes Again: Blames NYT Hack on Russians, Provides Zero Evidence
    European Resolution 'Best Acknowledgment' of Sputnik, RT's Achievements
    West Sees Sputnik, RT Reports on Syria as 'Obstacles' to Russia's Demonization
    Tags:
    fake news, mainstream corporate media, propaganda, interview, Facebook, The New York Times, RT, Abby Martin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Jammy
      Fake news well what about Russia putting a gag order on the bombing of Syria by the U.S using a B-52 bomber to carry out the attack a week ago and only today does it make it too the news and is missing from this site even today.

      Pot calling the kettle black i see when it comes to propaganda and i should think that many russians are getting a little bit tired of president putin acting like a coward in both Syria and the Ukraine and they need to replace him with a man of steel
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok