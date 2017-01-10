US Voters Want Obamacare Repealed With Concrete Replacement - Poll

© AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN Obama to Meet Democrats Next Week to Discuss Saving Obamacare in Congress

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — A majority of US voters say the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, should not be repealed without a coherent replacement plan in place, a new poll conducted by Morning Consult and Politico revealed on Tuesday.

"[Sixty-one] percent of independent voters and 48 percent of Republicans said there should be a ‘clear alternative announced’ before repealing the 2010 health care law," the poll indicated.

While the majority of voters disapprove of Obamacare, nearly a third, or 28 percent, say it should be repealed without a replacement.

How long will it take for @HouseGOP to acknowledge they don’t have the people’s support? https://t.co/SZs3ichiFF — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) 9 января 2017 г.

​Obamacare, outgoing President Barack Obama’s signature health reform initiative, relies on government-run exchanges in which insurance companies sell policies to individuals and families that lack employer-provided health insurance plans.

Congressional Republicans have made the repeal of Obamacare a priority given the heavy financial it has imposed on businesses and individuals ever since it was implemented in 2011. President-elect Donald Trump has cited the legislation as one of his administration’s top priorities when he takes office later this month.

On Monday, Trump publicly supported US Senator Rand Paul's strategy to hold off on repealing Obamacare before establishing a clear alternative, which experts believe may impede Republicans' plans to fast-track the measure.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!