US Democrats Call to Review Trump Appointing Son-in-Law as Presidential Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Kushner, 35, was named senior adviser to the president, set to assume the role after Trump takes presidential office on January 20. Kushner has already announced his plans to resign from the management positions at all his companies and divest from various assets, as well as to give up salary.
"We write to ask that you review a number of legal issues concerning reports that Jared Kushner, President-elect Donald J. Trump’s son-in-law, will be appointed to a White House position as senior adviser to the President," the letter published on the Committee's website on Monday said.
They also expressed concerns over Kushner’s potential financial conflicts of interest, explaining that he may be able to use his public office for private financial gain.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Thrust and parry. Thrust and parry. Trump's appointments are certainly keeping the legal teams employed, and all at government expense. What a country!
