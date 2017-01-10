US Democrats Call to Review Trump Appointing Son-in-Law as Presidential Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Kushner, 35, was named senior adviser to the president, set to assume the role after Trump takes presidential office on January 20. Kushner has already announced his plans to resign from the management positions at all his companies and divest from various assets, as well as to give up salary.

"We write to ask that you review a number of legal issues concerning reports that Jared Kushner, President-elect Donald J. Trump’s son-in-law, will be appointed to a White House position as senior adviser to the President," the letter published on the Committee's website on Monday said.

© AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer Trump Officially Names Son-in-Law Kushner as Senior Advisor to President

Among the issues causing concern the Democrats named the federal anti-nepotism statute, which states that "public official may not appoint, employ, promote, advance, or advocate for appointment, employment, promotion, or advancement, in or to a civilian position in the agency in which he is serving" a relative, including a son-in-law.

They also expressed concerns over Kushner’s potential financial conflicts of interest, explaining that he may be able to use his public office for private financial gain.