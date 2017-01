MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, the US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control announced that Bastrykin was among the individuals sanctioned.

"The hysteria of the outgoing administration of president [Barack] Obama. It cannot be called anything else," Volodin told reporters.

The US Congress passed the Magnitsky Act in 2012, which allows Washington to deny visas and free the assets of Russian officials allegedly involved in the death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

President Barack Obama expanded the Act globally when he signed the 2017 Defense Department budget last year.