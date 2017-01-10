Man Responsible for Altering Hollywood Sign Surrenders to Los Angeles Police

PORTLAND (Sputnik) — Zachary Cole Fernandez surrendered to police just after noon on Monday, Capt. Cory Palka from the Los Angeles Police Department told the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

At around midnight on December 31, security cameras showed an individual changing the "O's" in the famous sign to lower-cased "e's" by using pieces of white and black cloth, Sgt. Guy Juneau from the Los Angeles Police Department's Security Services division told the Los Angeles Times at the beginning of January.

Fernandez, 30, was charged with a misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bail. He is set to appear at the Los Angeles Superior Court on February 15.

In the November elections, California, Nevada, Maine, and Massachusetts joined the ranks of other US states allowing the use of recreational marijuana. Previously the states of Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Alaska made recreational marijuana legal.

The Hollywood sign was previously changed to read the same on New Year's Day in 1976.