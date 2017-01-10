Register
05:01 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Chairman and CEO of US oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, speaks during the 2015 Oil and Money conference in central London on October 7, 2015

    Tillerson Stance on Russia to Face Fierce Scrutiny in Confirmation Hearings

    © AFP 2016/ BEN STANSALL
    US
    Get short URL
    0 2001

    President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for US secretary of state Rex Tillerson will face intense questioning in confirmation hearings this week regarding his potential policy towards Russia, former diplomat and adviser to Senate Republican leaders Jim Jatras told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The former Exxon Mobil chief is set for confirmation hearings in front of the Senate on Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes Tillerson is successfully confirmed before Trump is inaugurated on January 20.

    “It is extraordinary that Trump would pick a time to nominate a figure known for his open attitude toward Russia just as it appears elements of the CIA are conniving with the anti-Trump media,” Jatras said on Monday.

    Tillerson is certain to face fierce opposition in the confirmation process, Jatras predicted, because of his extensive business dealings with Moscow, his award of the Order of Friendship by President Vladimir Putin, and what seems to be his personal cordiality with the Russian leader.

    Chairman and CEO of US oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, speaks during the 2015 Oil and Money conference in central London on October 7, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ BEN STANSALL
    Game (Not) Over? Why Confirmation of Russia-Friendly Trump's Pick for State Secretary May Never Happen
    Tillerson “will be opposed by those who think anything less than full-throated, uncompromising hostility to Russia constitutes appeasement and betrayal of American values. Unfortunately, that includes a very substantial number of Senators of both parties,” Jatras said.

    Trump’s determination to have Tillerson as his secretary of state and “vicar” or guiding leader of US foreign policy confirms the seriousness of his commitment to improve relations with Russia and explains the determination of Trump’s critics to block the nomination, Jatras insisted.

    “The selection of Tillerson projects seriousness of purpose,” Jatras explained. “Just as during the campaign Trump refused to back down on voicing his intention to improve ties with Russia… when he was excoriated for it by virtually the whole bipartisan establishment.”

    Trump’s hawkish enemies remain determined to delegitimize his electoral victory as the fruit of Russian meddling, Jatras warned.

    Therefore, Tillerson’s record and dealings “will be subject to minute and harsh scrutiny,” he predicted.

    However, it will prove very difficult for Trump’s enemies to cast Tillerson in the role of a naive dupe because of the high level endorsements he has already received, Jatras claimed.

    “Noteworthy is [Tillerson’s] endorsement by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. This hardly suggests someone who will be a pushover for Moscow or anyone else,” Jatras argued.

    Tillerson resigned from his position as CEO of oil giant Exxon Mobil on December 31.

    Related:

    US Senator: Secretary of State Nominee Tillerson Willing to Release Tax Returns
    Confirmation of Tillerson as US' Next Top Diplomat is No Foregone Conclusion
    ExxonMobil, Trump State Secretary Pick Tillerson Make Conflict-of-Interest Deal
    Rex Tillerson: The 'Hand Of Moscow' in Washington?
    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok