Russian Ambassador to US Accepts Invitation to Trump’s Inauguration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russia’s ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak received and accepted invitation to the inauguration of the US President-elect Donald Trump, which is set to be held on January 20 in Washington, Spokesperson for Russia's Embassy in the United States Nikolai Lakhonin said.

"According to the practice and protocol rules, foreign ambassadors are invited to the US president’s inauguration. The US side received an invitation to the event addressed to Russia’s ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The ambassador will participate [in the event]," Lakhonin told RIA Novosti.