US Report Lacks ‘Shred’ of Evidence Proving Russia Meddled in Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — There is not a shred of evidence in a recent US intelligence report to back up charges that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed cyber attacks to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, former CIA officer Larry Johnson told RT in an interview.

“What is striking about this report that was issued on Friday: Not one shred of evidence,” Johnson stated on Monday. “[The United States] should have seen either an electronic or human source that said Putin, or someone in his government, had directed the cyber command in Russia to start a program or plan.”

Johnson claimed that there are a variety of ways of providing information in a report without compromising sources. He added that there was "not one source of information" in Friday's US intelligence report.

On Friday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a report saying it and other US intelligence agencies had a high degree of confidence that Russia meddled in the US election.

Russia has repeatedly denied US allegations it was behind the breach or that it had any desire to interfere with the US election.