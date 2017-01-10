‘Great Service Don’t Tip Black People’: Racist Message Left for DC Area Waitress

Kelly Carter, who is black, served a white couple breakfast at Anita’s, a New Mexico-themed restaurant in Ashburn, Virginia. The diners acknowledged that they received great service, but were apparently bothered by the color of her skin.

“Great service, don’t tip black people,” the note on the $30.52 bill read.

On Sunday, the Loudoun County chapter of the NAACP tweeted a photo of the check and stated that it had confirmed with Carter’s manager that the incident actually happened.

“Hatred will not be tolerated and we will not keep quiet. This has been confirmed and did happen per Mgr @ Anita's in Ashburn,” according to the the tweet.

The restaurant owner is also speaking out against the racism of the couple, and told Fox 32 that she is a “dedicated employee who provides great service.”

"It’s just appalling, disheartening, outrageous — all of the above," owner Tom Tellez told the station.

Despite the terrible treatment, Carter is being the bigger person and reportedly told Tellez that she would still serve them if they came back.

A fundraiser has since been set up to “tip” Carter, and raised over $1,000 in just 24 hours.