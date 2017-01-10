Trump Officially Names Son-in-Law Kushner as Senior Advisor to President

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump has formally selected his son-in-law Jared Kushner to serve as senior advisor after the New York billionaire takes office on January 20, Trump’s transition team said in a press release.

"Kushner will work closely with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon to execute President-elect Trump’s agenda," the release stated on Monday. "Together, Bannon, Priebus and Kushner have formed an effective leadership team."

Trump characterized the 35-year-old investor as a trusted advisor throughout the campaign and transition and a widely respected and successful businessman capable of executing the president's strategy.

"He will be an invaluable member of my team as I set and execute an ambitious agenda, putting the American people first," Trump said in the release.

Back in November, the US media suggested that Trump requested security clearance for Kushner in order to attend a highly classified President's Daily Brief. Trump denied the reports, but a number of the president-elect supporters noted that Kushner could take part in reestablishing peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, given his knowledge of the region.