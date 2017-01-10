Register
03:30 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by his daughter Tiffany, left, and son-in-law Jared Kushner as he speaks during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, June 7, 2016, in Briarcliff Manor, NY.

    Trump Officially Names Son-in-Law Kushner as Senior Advisor to President

    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    214405

    Donald Trump has formally selected his son-in-law Jared Kushner to serve as senior advisor after the New York billionaire takes office on January 20.

    US President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    US Economy, Security 'at Risk' if Dems Fail to Confirm Trump's Picks Timely - Spokesman
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump has formally selected his son-in-law Jared Kushner to serve as senior advisor after the New York billionaire takes office on January 20, Trump’s transition team said in a press release.

    "Kushner will work closely with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon to execute President-elect Trump’s agenda," the release stated on Monday. "Together, Bannon, Priebus and Kushner have formed an effective leadership team."

    Trump characterized the 35-year-old investor as a trusted advisor throughout the campaign and transition and a widely respected and successful businessman capable of executing the president's strategy.

    "He will be an invaluable member of my team as I set and execute an ambitious agenda, putting the American people first," Trump said in the release.

    Back in November, the US media suggested that Trump requested security clearance for Kushner in order to attend a highly classified President's Daily Brief. Trump denied the reports, but a number of the president-elect supporters noted that Kushner could take part in reestablishing peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, given his knowledge of the region.

    Related:

    Trump's Former Adviser Calls New US Sanctions 'Complete Lack of Diplomacy'
    Ex-Adviser: Kissinger Role as Trump Adviser Welcome Boost for US-Russia Ties
    Kissinger’s Advice Likely to Give Trump Boost on Detente With Russia
    Russia Welcomes Kissinger's Role in Advising Trump on Bridging Gaps With Russia
    Tags:
    Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      So Trump's view is US first, except when it comes to Israel.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Of primary importance to me, as it should be for all congressmen and representatives, as well as lobbyists, is that Bannon will be roaming the hallways. He KNOWS politics, and is not a Rove or a Gingrich. Those two will be in his shadow. It puzzles me, however, how Kushner "knows the region" As far as Israel is concerned, will Trump "tame the tiger"?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok