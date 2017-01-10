Outgoing Secretary of State to Discuss Future US Global Role

"US Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss our nation’s top foreign policy priorities leading into the next administration during the US Institute of Peace’s "Passing the Baton: America’s Role in the World" event at the Institute… on January 10, 2017, the notice said.
US President-elect Donald Trump has named Exxon Mobil President and CEO Rex Tillerson as his choice to succeed Kerry in the top foreign policy post after Kerry steps down with outgoing President Barack Obama on January 20.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete From Kosovo to Libya to Yemen, I think everyone already has a good idea about what the Democrats desire for the future. Hopefully moral and sane men will prevail. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete John Kerry is 'all-in'. Tomorrow he will tell us what his neocon team will do after 20. January. They are going to seek cooperation with Trump where their 'values' are the same but they won't allow Trump to do anything that will 'hurt' the American people. They will 'fight' for American values then.
