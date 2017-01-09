Obama Administration Adds 2 Senior Hezbollah Officials to Terrorist List

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Obama administration has put two senior Hezbollah (Party of God) officials on its list of designated global terrorists, the US Department of State announced in a media note on Monday.

"The Department of State has designated Ali Damush and Mustafa Mughniyeh as Specially Designated Global Terrorists under Executive Order 13224," the note said. "The executive order imposes sanctions on foreign persons and groups… that threaten… the national security of the United States."

Ali Damush is a senior leader of Hezbollah, which has been classified as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, is an aide to its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and leads Hezbollah’s Foreign Relations Department, the State Department said.

Mustafa Mughniyeh is a commander in Hezbollah, the nephew of the terrorist group’s previous military commander Mustafa Badreddine and the son of Hezballah military commander Imad Mughniyeh, the State Department noted.

Imad Mughniyeh was killed in a car bombing in Damascus in 2008.