WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release noted Santiago faces multiple federal charges, including "performing an act of violence against a person at an airport… causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

"Esteban Santiago Ruiz (Santiago) had his initial appearance before US Magistrate Judge Alicia O. Valle this morning in Fort Lauderdale, Florida," the release stated. "Santiago is being temporarily detained without bond."

The maximum penalty for the charges against Santiago are death or life in prison.

The accused will return to court for a detention hearing on January 17.