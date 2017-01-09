US States Object to Obama’s ‘Critical Infrastructure’ Election Systems

"State and local autonomy over elections is our greatest asset against malicious cyberattacks and manipulation," the release stated. "Our decentralized, low [internet] connectivity electoral process is inherently designed to withstand such threats."
Late on Friday, US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson decreed the state-run election systems as "critical infrastructure."
Johnson’s decision was apparently prompted by earlier warnings from the Obama administration that Russian hackers could attempt to alter vote tallies to favor President-elect Donald Trump during the November 8 election.
Since the election, the US Democratic Party has attempted to blame the unexpected loss by its presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Russian hackers.
An intelligence report on Friday blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for orchestrating a cyber campaign to support President-elect Donald Trump — a charge that the Kremlin has consistently denied.
Moreover, state and local autonomy over elections is the greatest asset against malicious cyberattacks and manipulation because voting systems are not connected to the internet, the release explained.
Throughout the history of the United States, individual states have been responsible for voting and ballot tallies in national elections.
The release’s description of Johnson’s action as unprecedented implied fears that some officials in Washington want to take control of elections away from individual states.
