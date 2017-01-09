US Congress Still Not Briefed on Alleged Election Hacking Report - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Members of Congress have still not received a classified briefing on the Intelligence Community’s report alleging Russia breached the Democratic National Committee’s computers ahead of the US 2016 election, US Congressman Bradley Byrne said on Monday.

"I continue to await a classified briefing on the Russian hacking issue," Byrne, a congressman from the state of Alabama, stated on Twitter. "Very disappointing a Congressional briefing has taken so long."

I continue to await a classified briefing on the Russian hacking issue. Very disappointing a Congressional briefing has taken so long. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) 9 января 2017 г.

​Byrne emphasized that Congress should have received a briefing before the investigation report was given to the media.

On Friday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a report saying it and other US intelligence agencies had a high degree of confidence that Russia meddled in the US election.

The White House denied leaking the report after NBC News reported on its contents, including comments from an unnamed US official claiming there was evidence shown on television that top Russian officials cheered for President-elect Donald Trump's victory on November 8.

House of Representatives minority leader Nancy Pelosi, a member of the "Gang of Eight" who saw the full report, called last week for the Intelligence Committee to release more information to the public and other members of Congress.

Last month, the House Intelligence Committee cancelled a planned classified briefing with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Security Agency and ODNI after CIA Director John Brennan reportedly refused to brief the Intelligence Committee, according to media reports.

Russia has repeatedly denied US allegations it was behind the breach or that it had any desire to interfere with the US election. Russian officials have stated the US allegations are absurd and have been intended to deflect US public opinion from allegations of revealed corruption and other pressing domestic concerns in the United States.