NY Governor Announces Middle Class Economic Recovery Act in State Speech

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — New York State will implement the Middle Class Economic Recovery Act in an effort to battle growing income inequality and help alleviate middle class frustration, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during his state of the state address on Monday.

"There are two paths forward — first, admit the real economic problems of our middle class; and prevent the misdirected anger from doing damage to our public safety," Cuomo sated. "We understand the anger and we will address it. Today, I am announcing the Middle Class Economic Recovery Act."

The Act, Cuomo explained, consists of three parts, each of which addresses a particular economic concern: jobs and infrastructure, access to education and lower taxes for the middle class.

The recent spike in the number of hate crimes across New York State is a disturbing indicator of people's frustration with the system and the middle class feels justifiably betrayed by the government, Cuomo noted.

In 2017, New York is set to increase funding for education to a record level, offer college tuition for students from low income families as well as provide additional financial relief for children in poor districts, governor said.

Unlike previous years, when Cuomo delivered his annual speech before the state’s legislature in Albany, this year he is addressing residents in six different locations over a three-day period.

On Monday, Cuomo is New York City and Buffalo, but on Tuesday he is set to visit Westchester County and Farmingdale and Albany and Syracuse on Wednesday.

