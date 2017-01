WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nine of Trump's cabinet nominees have hearings scheduled this week, including his selections for secretaries of State, Defense and Homeland Security as well as for the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

"They [Democrats] can aimlessly follow Sen. Schumer and put the American economy and security at risk because of the uncertainty created by lack of continuity of government, or they can join the timely and thorough vetting of cabinet nominees and ensure the President is ready to govern on day one," Spicer stated.