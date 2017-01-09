Florida Police Officer Shot in the Line of Duty Dies - Orlando Police Dep't

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Media reported that the officer was shot multiple times outside a Walmart store on Monday morning.

"The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words," the Orlando Police Department stated on its official Twitter account.

The Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office are still searching for the suspect, identified as Markeith Loyd.

According to media reports, Loyd earlier shot at a Sheriff’s deputy, but missed hitting the officer.