Preliminary Report Shows 6.5 Percent in US Aggravated Crime for 2016 - FBI

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Semiannual Uniform Crime Report revealed a sharp rise in all offenses in all violent crimes in the first six months of 2016 from the previous year, including rape, murder and robbery, according to a press release issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday.

"The number of aggravated assaults increased 6.5 percent, murders increased 5.2 percent, rapes… increased 4.4 percent… and robbery offenses were up 3.2 percent," the release stated.

In the property crime category, offenses dropped 0.6 percent, the release explained. Burglaries fell 3.4 percent, and larceny-thefts declined 0.8 percent.

However, motor vehicle thefts increased 6.6 percent.

The release gave no explanation for the changes and cautioned against simplistic interpretations of the data.

Careful study and analyses into the range of unique conditions affecting each local law enforcement jurisdiction are needed for valid assessments of crime, the release also noted.

