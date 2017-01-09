Daesh Video Shows Toddlers Executing Prisoners on Carnival Ride

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — One of the most graphic execution videos ever released by Daesh shows two children murdering prisoners bound to the rails of an amusement park ride, including a toddler no older than three-year old being given a handgun and firing into the head of one captive, according to a video released by the Clarion Project on Monday.

"Allahu Akhbar," the toddler shouts while raising the gun into the after firing three shots from a range of about six feet, at least one of which struck the captive in the head.

In a second video, another child, perhaps eight or nine-years-old is handed a butcher’s knife as he enters a ride where a prisoner is bound with his neck exposed. The child slices into the neck, unleashing a flow of blood that flows from the ride onto the ground nearby.

Founded in 2006, the Clarion Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to exposing the dangers of Islamist extremism while providing a platform for the voices of moderation and promoting grassroots activism, according to the group’s website.