Daesh Video Shows Toddlers Executing Prisoners on Carnival Ride

"Allahu Akhbar," the toddler shouts while raising the gun into the after firing three shots from a range of about six feet, at least one of which struck the captive in the head.
In a second video, another child, perhaps eight or nine-years-old is handed a butcher’s knife as he enters a ride where a prisoner is bound with his neck exposed. The child slices into the neck, unleashing a flow of blood that flows from the ride onto the ground nearby.
Founded in 2006, the Clarion Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to exposing the dangers of Islamist extremism while providing a platform for the voices of moderation and promoting grassroots activism, according to the group’s website.
