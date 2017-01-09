Trump Slams Meryl Streep Over Criticism at Golden Globe Awards Ceremony

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — On Sunday, during annual Golden Globe awards Meryl Streep criticized the president-elect Trump — without mentioning Trump by name — as a bully who has shown "instinct to humiliate."

She particularly referred to the remark Trump made in 2015, when he seemingly mocked the New York Times reporter with a disability.

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me, but attacked [me] last night at the Golden Globes," Trump said via Twitter. "She is a Hillary flunky who lost big."

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 января 2017 г.

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 января 2017 г. "groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 января 2017 г. ​

​Trump added that he never mocked the disabled reporter, but criticized the reporter for altering the facts of a decades-old story to make Trump appear in a negative light.

In a phone interview, Trump told the New York Times that he was "not surprised" to have been attacked by "liberal movie people" and urged others to quickly dismiss Streep's accusations.

