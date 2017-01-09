Democrats to Introduce Presidential Conflicts of Interest Act

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump has yet to detail plans for managing his businesses while serving as US president.

"Today, Democratic members of Congress introduced the Presidential Conflicts of Interest Act of 2017 in the United States Senate and House that would require the President and Vice President to disclose and divest any potential financial conflicts of interest," the release stated.

The release noted the legislation also requires presidential appointees must recuse themselves if anything involving the President's conflict of interest comes before their agencies.

"The only way for President-elect [Donald] Trump to truly eliminate conflicts-of-interest is to divest his financial interests by placing them in a blind trust," Warren is quoted as saying in the release.

Warren continued, "This has been the standard for previous presidents, and our bill makes clear the continuing expectation that President-elect Trump do the same."

Congressional Democrats have been critical of Trump over potential conflicts of interest stemming from his multinational business empire.