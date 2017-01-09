Ambassador to US Kislyak to Represent Russia at Trump Inauguration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Ambassador to US Sergey Kislyak will represent Moscow at the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump as new US president, a diplomatic source said Monday.

"No deviations from existing protocol are expected. The ambassador [to the United States] will represent Russia at Donald Trump's inauguration, as it has been a norm for many years at similar events in the US," the source told RIA Novosti.

Trump, 70, will be sworn in as the 45th US President on the steps of the US Capitol on January 20.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!