MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the DoD, Booker was assigned to second Battalion, fifth Special Forces Group, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

"Spc. Isiah L. Booker, of Cibolo, Texas, died Jan. 7, in Jordan, in a non-combat related incident," the statement issued on Sunday said.

No more details have been available yet.

