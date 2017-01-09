5.8 Magnitude Quake Shakes Northern Canada - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The epicenter of the quake was centered 86 kilometers (55 miles) north-west of Canada's Resolute settlement, a small Inuit hamlet on Cornwallis Island, and hit at a depth of 19 kilometers (11.8 miles).

Prelim M5.8 earthquake Devon Island, Nunavut, Canada Jan-8 23:47 UTC, updates https://t.co/inzZsnLUC6 — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 9, 2017

​No data on victims or damage, as well as no tsunami threat has been recorded yet.

