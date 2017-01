MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A man injured the consular employee early on Friday. According to the video released by the US consulate, the perpetrator of the attack had been waiting for the consular official and started fire as the latter was driving out of a parking lot.

"As the investigation into the January 6 shooting of the U.S. Consulate employee continues, U.S citizens in the Guadalajara area are urged to restrict their movements outside their homes and places of work to those truly essential," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also recommended the US citizens to change their ordinary pattern of movement to prevent criminals from planning attacks.