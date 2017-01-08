US Secret Service Chief Denies Conflict With Trump's Private Security Team

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is no conflict between US President-elect Donald Trump's private security team and Secret Service agents, as the latter has "sole responsibility" for protecting the president and his family, US Secret Service Chief Joseph Clancy said.

"There is no friction at all. They are not in our meetings. They are not armed. They are more of a staff function than a security function. We don't interact with them," Clancy said Saturday in an interview with CNN.

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik

Clancy's statement confuted media reports regarding Trump's security team refusing to transfer its power to the Secret Service. He added that Trump's team was engaged in ensuring public events run smoothly.

According to Clancy, much more personnel would be needed to ensure security of Trump's family due to a big number of his family members and plans of some of the them to stay in Trump's Fifth Avenue residence in New York City and not in the White House.

