Florida Airport Gunman Charged, Could Face Death Penalty

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the federal complaint, Esteban Santiago Ruiz (Santiago), 26, was charged with an act of violence performed with the use of a firearm that caused the death of a person.
"The statutory charges authorize a maximum penalty, upon conviction, of death or imprisonment for life or any term of years," the statement said.
The suspect has reportedly served in the US military and had previously been sent to a mental health facility. According to the authorities, the suspect flew from Alaska to Minneapolis to Fort Lauderdale on a Delta Airlines flight.
Police are not ruling out terrorism in their investigation of the Florida Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I see a refusal here to report that this man has not lived in New Jersey since he was 2 years old. The globalists try so hard to make it seem like the guy is apple pie, typical US resident. He was NOT. So, here. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If such devil acts don't get hell sentence, there must be something wrong with the justice system. But make sure you got the right devil. This case it was obvious who the devil is.
www.sun-sentinel.com/news/fort-lauderdale-hollywood-airport-shooting/fl-airport-shooter-esteban-sant
"Santiago was born in New Jersey but moved to Puerto Rico when he was 2 years old and grew up in the southern coastal town of Penuelas, his brother said."
