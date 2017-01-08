Register
08 January 2017
    Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

    Florida Airport Gunman Charged, Could Face Death Penalty

    © REUTERS/ Zachary Fagenson
    US
    3123 0 0

    The suspect in Florida airport shooting has been charged with performing an act of violence at an airport, causing deaths and serious injures, and could face a maximum penalty, US Attorney's Office said in a statement on Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the federal complaint, Esteban Santiago Ruiz (Santiago), 26, was charged with an act of violence performed with the use of a firearm that caused the death of a person.

    "The statutory charges authorize a maximum penalty, upon conviction, of death or imprisonment for life or any term of years," the statement said.

    Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
    © REUTERS/ Andrew Innerarity
    Florida Airport Shooter Has No Links to Canada, Country's Global Affairs Claims
    The shooting occurred at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the US state of Florida on Friday afternoon, resulting in deaths of five people and leaving a total of 45 people injured. The shooter has been identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago from the state of New Jersey.

    The suspect has reportedly served in the US military and had previously been sent to a mental health facility. According to the authorities, the suspect flew from Alaska to Minneapolis to Fort Lauderdale on a Delta Airlines flight.

    Police are not ruling out terrorism in their investigation of the Florida Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting.

    Discussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    All comments

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      I see a refusal here to report that this man has not lived in New Jersey since he was 2 years old. The globalists try so hard to make it seem like the guy is apple pie, typical US resident. He was NOT. So, here.
      www.sun-sentinel.com/news/fort-lauderdale-hollywood-airport-shooting/fl-airport-shooter-esteban-sant

      "Santiago was born in New Jersey but moved to Puerto Rico when he was 2 years old and grew up in the southern coastal town of Penuelas, his brother said."
    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      If such devil acts don't get hell sentence, there must be something wrong with the justice system. But make sure you got the right devil. This case it was obvious who the devil is.
    Show new comments (0)

