Yahoo Accidentally Creates 'N*gger Navy;' Twitter Explodes

"Trump wants a much n*gger navy. Here's how much it'll cost," the original tweet, shared some 2,000 times before it was yanked, said.
Twitter users pulled out all the stereotype stops in response. "Y'all know we can't swim, right?" one user asked.
— 😬 (@HeSuchACharmer) January 6, 2017
— Faithful Black Woman (@A_Pretty_ChemE) January 6, 2017
Yahoo Finance of course quickly deleted the tweet and issued a short apology, and no one is suggesting the slur was intentional.
— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017
Some suggested Yahoo ought to blame the mistake on "the Russians."
— Sterling Infinity (@InfiniteOneSI) January 6, 2017
However, somehow, some white Americans have still managed to get their knickers in a twist — apparently they're jealous that Black Twitter can make n-word jokes and they can't?
— Jamalapeño (@hotjamalle) January 6, 2017
— unpforgettable pfire (@firefire100) January 6, 2017
jas
---
What? You wouldn't ever write about Muslims, Jews, women, or any other group with that mocking tone. Screw you too. And look in the mirror to see a real racist.