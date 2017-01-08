Register
01:26 GMT +3
08 January 2017
    A Yahoo messenger logo is displayed on a monitor in this photo illustration shot April 16, 2013.

    Yahoo Accidentally Creates 'N*gger Navy;' Twitter Explodes

    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Poor Yahoo Finance has become the butt of a thousand Twitter jokes after a very, very unfortunate typo had the US president-elect calling for a [racial slur] Navy instead of a, er, bigger one.

    "Trump wants a much n*gger navy. Here's how much it'll cost," the original tweet, shared some 2,000 times before it was yanked, said.

    Twitter users pulled out all the stereotype stops in response. "Y'all know we can't swim, right?" one user asked.

    Yahoo Finance of course quickly deleted the tweet and issued a short apology, and no one is suggesting the slur was intentional. 

    Some suggested Yahoo ought to blame the mistake on "the Russians."​

    However, somehow, some white Americans have still managed to get their knickers in a twist — apparently they're jealous that Black Twitter can make n-word jokes and they can't?

      jas
      However, somehow, some white Americans have still managed to get their knickers in a twist — apparently they're jealous that Black Twitter can make n-word jokes and they can't?
      ---
      What? You wouldn't ever write about Muslims, Jews, women, or any other group with that mocking tone. Screw you too. And look in the mirror to see a real racist.
