Register
10:16 GMT +307 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

    Florida Airport Resumes Operations After Shooting Statement

    © REUTERS/ Andrew Innerarity
    US
    Get short URL
    0 16 0 0

    The US Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida proceed working at midnight amid Friday's shooting, the airport said.

    Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
    © REUTERS/ Zachary Fagenson
    At Least 45 Injured in Florida Airport Shooting, County Sheriff’s Office Says
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the US state of Florida continued to work at midnight local time (05:00 GMT) following Friday's shooting, the airport said.

    "Cargo and general aviation (private small planes, corporate jets) at #FLL will resume operations at midnight," the airport posted on its Twitter account.

    ​The airport also warned the passengers that flights still might be canceled and asked them to contact airlines to clarify the information.

    The airport shooting, which took place on Friday afternoon, resulted in deaths of five people and left a total of 45 people injured, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

    The 26-year-old suspect is in custody. According to US Senator from Florida Bill Nelson, the shooter has been identified as Esteban Santiago from the state of New Jersey.

    The suspect has reportedly served in the US military and had previously been sent to a mental health facility.

    According to authorities, the suspect flew from Alaska to Minneapolis to Fort Lauderdale on a Delta Airlines flight.

    Police are not ruling out terrorism in their investigation of the Florida Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    At Least 45 Injured in Florida Airport Shooting, County Sheriff’s Office Says
    Florida Airport Shooter Has No Links to Canada, Country's Global Affairs Claims
    Florida Gov. Scott Speaks to Trump After Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport
    Suspect in Florida Airport Shooting Arrived From Alaska Before Opening Fire
    Tags:
    custody, suspect, shooting, airport, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The World Bathed in Backlight
    The World Bathed in Backlight
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok