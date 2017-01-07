MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the US state of Florida continued to work at midnight local time (05:00 GMT) following Friday's shooting, the airport said.

"Cargo and general aviation (private small planes, corporate jets) at #FLL will resume operations at midnight," the airport posted on its Twitter account.

​The airport also warned the passengers that flights still might be canceled and asked them to contact airlines to clarify the information.

The airport shooting, which took place on Friday afternoon, resulted in deaths of five people and left a total of 45 people injured, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The 26-year-old suspect is in custody. According to US Senator from Florida Bill Nelson, the shooter has been identified as Esteban Santiago from the state of New Jersey.

The suspect has reportedly served in the US military and had previously been sent to a mental health facility.

According to authorities, the suspect flew from Alaska to Minneapolis to Fort Lauderdale on a Delta Airlines flight.

Police are not ruling out terrorism in their investigation of the Florida Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting.

