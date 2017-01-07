At Least 45 Injured in Florida Airport Shooting, County Sheriff’s Office Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The incident occurred near Terminal 2 of the airport on Friday morning. It was earlier reported that a gunman killed five and wounded 13 people.

This is a fluid situation.

5 dead. 8 initially injured. 37 others injured after incident. All injured taken to BHMC & Memorial Regional. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 7, 2017

​"This is a fluid situation. 5 dead. 8 initially injured. 37 others injured after incident. All injured taken to BHMC & Memorial Regional," the sheriff’s office said on its official Twitter page.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that over a dozen people were injured in the shooting.

The 26-year-old suspect is in custody. According to US Senator from Florida Bill Nelson, the shooter has been identified as Esteban Santiago from the state of New Jersey.

The suspect has reportedly served in the US military and had previously been sent to a mental health facility.

According to authorities, the suspect flew from Alaska to Minneapolis to Fort Lauderdale on a Delta Airlines flight.

Police are not ruling out terrorism in their investigation of the Florida Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting.

