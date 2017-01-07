At Least 45 Injured in Florida Airport Shooting, County Sheriff’s Office Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The incident occurred near Terminal 2 of the airport on Friday morning. It was earlier reported that a gunman killed five and wounded 13 people.
This is a fluid situation.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 7, 2017
5 dead. 8 initially injured. 37 others injured after incident. All injured taken to BHMC & Memorial Regional.
"This is a fluid situation. 5 dead. 8 initially injured. 37 others injured after incident. All injured taken to BHMC & Memorial Regional," the sheriff’s office said on its official Twitter page.
Earlier on Friday, it was reported that over a dozen people were injured in the shooting.
The suspect has reportedly served in the US military and had previously been sent to a mental health facility.
According to authorities, the suspect flew from Alaska to Minneapolis to Fort Lauderdale on a Delta Airlines flight.
Police are not ruling out terrorism in their investigation of the Florida Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy.
Darrell R