WikiLeaks: US Intel Report on Russia Hacking 'Has Poor Sourcing and No Evidence'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A public version of the comprehensive intelligence report assessing Russian activities and intentions in the 2016 US presidential elections was released on Friday.

Do you have access to the full ODNI report? The released report has poor sourcing and no evidence. Submit here: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 6 января 2017 г.

​“The released report has poor sourcing and no evidence,” WikiLeaks stated in a Twitter post on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the US Intelligence Community released a public version of the comprehensive intelligence report assessing Russian activities and intentions related to the 2016 US presidential election.

WikiLeaks also said that it seemed as if the US intelligence agencies arrived at their conclusions by “watching television” and reading social media.

The whistleblower organization pointed out how mainstream American media outlets have even slammed the report for its lack of substance.

The New York Times said in an article on Friday after the report was released that, "the declassified report contained no information about how the agencies had collected their data or had come to their conclusions."

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

