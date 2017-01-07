Trump Urged to Develop 'Aggressive' Response to Russia for Alleged Hacking

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Intelligence Community released on Friday a public version of the comprehensive intelligence report assessing Russian activities and intentions related to the 2016 US presidential election.

"It’s now time for President-elect Trump to face the facts and prepare to work with Congress on an aggressive response," Shaheen stated on Friday. "Russia launched a brazen attack on the foundation of our democracy and it cannot go unanswered."

Shaheen stressed that according to the review, the Russian leadership played a "direct role" in the election hacking.

However, the report pointed out that the actions taken by Russia when it interfered with the November 8 election did not compromise the vote tally.

After receiving an intelligence briefing on the report on Friday, Trump said the election outcome had not been affected. US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan also suggested that the assessment should not be used by partisans to delegitimize Trump's presidency.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

