US Intel Says 'Russian Hacking' Retaliation for Panama Papers, Doping Scandals

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A public version of the comprehensive intelligence report assessing Russian activities and intentions in the 2016 US presidential elections was released on Friday.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin publicly pointed to the Panama Papers disclosure and the Olympic doping scandal as US-directed efforts to defame Russia, suggesting he sought to use disclosures to discredit the image of the United States and cast it as hypocritical," the report stated on Friday.

The accusation is one of many contained in a 13-page report that was ordered by US President Barack Obama in response to outrage in his Democratic Party over Clinton’s unexpected defeat by President-elect Donald Trump.

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst After Intel Briefing Trump Says Hacking Had No Effect on Outcome of Election

The report reflected a consensus between three primary US intelligence agencies, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A whistleblower using the pseudonym John Doe leaked more than 11 million documents from Mossack Fonseca, a Panama-based law firm that helped more than 200,000 client companies and individuals hide money in offshore bank accounts.

The Panama documents described billions of dollars funneled through offshore banks by close associates of Russian leadership.

Two Russian whistleblowers exposed a state-sponsored doping program that operated from late 2011, prior to the London Summer Olympics in 2012, and continued through the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Russian city of Sochi. The scandal disqualified many Russian athletes from participating in the 2016 Olympics in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!