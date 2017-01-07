Hacker Targeting Senior US Officials Admits Guilt in Plea Agreement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A 24-year-old man from the US State of North Carolina has pleaded guilty to charges of hacking, identity theft and telephone harassment of senior US government officials, according to the release.

"[Justin] Liverman publicly posted online documents and personal information unlawfully obtained from a victim’s personal account; sent threatening text messages to the same victim’s cellphone; and paid an unlawful ‘phone-bombing’ service to call the victim repeatedly with a threatening message."

Beginning in November 2015, Liverman conspired to attempt to intimidate and harass several US officials and their families by gaining unauthorized access to victims’ online accounts, the release explained. The officials were not identified.

Liverman faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when sentenced on May 12, the release noted.

