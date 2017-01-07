Hacker Targeting Senior US Officials Admits Guilt in Plea Agreement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A 24-year-old man from the US State of North Carolina has pleaded guilty to charges of hacking, identity theft and telephone harassment of senior US government officials, according to the release.
"[Justin] Liverman publicly posted online documents and personal information unlawfully obtained from a victim’s personal account; sent threatening text messages to the same victim’s cellphone; and paid an unlawful ‘phone-bombing’ service to call the victim repeatedly with a threatening message."
Liverman faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when sentenced on May 12, the release noted.
