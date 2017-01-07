Register
    US President Barack Obama speaks to reporters following a National Security Council meeting on the counter-ISIL at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, December 14, 2015

    US Democratic Losses in Congress, States Disappoint Obama - White House

    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    011110

    Outgoing US President Barack Obama is disappointed with the multiple Democratic Party's losses in the past eight years, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a briefing on Friday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Election losses by more than 1,000 Democratic Party office holders in the US Congress and state legislatures in the past eight years disappoints President Barack Obama, who cites poor messaging by Democrats as the reason, Earnest said.

    "The president is the leader of the Democratic Party, and he has been disappointed, particularly with regard to this most recent election, that a lot of good Democratic elected officials, public servants, didn’t succeed at the ballot box and the president has expressed his view about why that is," Earnest stated. "We’ve got the values right. We’ve got the policy prescriptions right. We just need to go and make the argument."

    US President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, US, November 10, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Team to Consider Obama Extension Requests for Political Appointees
    When Obama entered office, Democrats controlled both houses of the US Congress and led Republicans in controlling state legislatures by a 27-14 margin. As Obama’s presidency ends, Republicans not only boast a majority in the Senate and House of Representatives, Republicans also dominate in 30 state legislatures compared with 11 for Democrats.

    The president has expressed his view about why the shift happened, Earnest said. "It includes the need for Democratic activists and Democratic voters to express their views persuasively in communities all across the country," Earnest explained.

    Earnest cautioned that big election gains by the Democratic Party candidates with Obama at the top of the Democratic Party ticket in 2008 skew the numbers.

