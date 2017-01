© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst After Intel Briefing Trump Says Hacking Had No Effect on Outcome of Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, NBC reported referring to an unnamed official that the US Intelligence Community found evidence top Russian officials were cheering for Donald Trump to win the 2016 US presidential election. According to NBC, the celebration, that was earlier reported by The Washington Post, was only a small part of the full intelligence report.

"I certainly feel confident in saying that is not material that was leaked to the public by the White House," Earnest said.

Trump earlier on Friday called for a leak investigation by both houses of the US Congress.

Trump has called the furor over Russian hacking, which prompted US President Barack Obama to expel 35 Kremlin diplomats, a witch hunt.

