After Intel Briefing Trump Says Hacking Had No Effect on Outcome of Election

"While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines."
He added that there were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, but they had strong hacking defenses and the attempts were unsuccessful.
"Whether it is our government, organizations, associations, or businesses we need to aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks," the statement says.
Additionally, Trump promised to appoint a team to give him a plan to combat attacks within 90 days of taking office.
"The methods, tools, and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm," he added. "Two weeks from today I will take the oath of office and America's safety and security will be my number one priority."
A declassified portion of US intelligence agencies’ report was expected to be released as early as Friday afternoon, following Trump’s briefing.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete trump sure beat them at their stupid games. I guess the CIA might have to start figuring out how to assassinate him. If they do it at least they can't blame Russia, suppose they will find the lone deranged gunman and sink the investigation files for 50 years like they did with the Kennedy investigation records. www.inquisitr.com/2584735/who-really-killed-john-f-kennedy-assassination-files-set-for-2017-release- Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump forgot that U.S hacking's globally are the result of the new era. ANd this is NOTHING. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Only he missed out on saying (guess he wouldn't say it about his own country), is that the US is the world's greatest hacker on all fronts, of other countries, as it has always benefited their 'orange revolutions" or regime change antics-- the NSA listening in on global political and corporate conversations and even bugging conferences, such as during the Iran Nuclear deal --- which became somewhat of a standing joke -- ask FM Lavrov about it ... So the US must expect, that if they want to play dirty, other countries have to do it too-- if only to protect themselves ...
arpito
cast235
U.S keep attempting to exploit weaknesses of all world, and impose even REGIME CHANGES.Social media is used to create ARAB SPRINGS etc.
Military assets of jamming are used to topple governments. This was used against Yeltsin.
When a JAMMING equipment was used to protect civil broadcasters,, to create and manage opposition at all EX Soviet States. The removal of Troops off Eastern Europe precipitated events.
And all docs signed by Gorbachev had fine print. The will of the people was placed in his brain. He was a TOTAL TOOL.
Yeltsin was a CIA ASSET. Easily notice on his rise on Russia. Listening to WEST, Russia moved controls of foods. Buy a bread for say equivalent 80 cents in the mornings and the same bread was 700.00 at lunch time.
You CAN NEVER TRUST WEST. EVER.. Nor under TRUMP, because Trump will be on 8 years. IF he lives that long, because we ALL die of course. I hope he last 8 years.. Because he can at least cushion things in U.S.
About restore U.S, it will take decades IF not centuries. Once off, it takes time to return close to power.
choticastile