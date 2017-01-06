Register
23:40 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, U.S

    After Intel Briefing Trump Says Hacking Had No Effect on Outcome of Election

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    31343203

    President-elect Donald Trump has now been briefed on alleged Russian meddling in the US election and issued a statement reiterating that there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election.

    US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, October 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Trump Calls for Investigation After NBC Got Intel Report Before He Was Briefed
    Trump, who has been skeptical of the claims of Russian hacking, asserted that he "had a constructive meeting and conversation with the leaders of the intelligence community this afternoon. I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by men and women of this community and our great nation."

    "While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines."

    He added that there were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, but they had strong hacking defenses and the attempts were unsuccessful.

    "Whether it is our government, organizations, associations, or businesses we need to aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks," the statement says.

    Additionally, Trump promised to appoint a team to give him a plan to combat attacks within 90 days of taking office.

    "The methods, tools, and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm," he added. "Two weeks from today I will take the oath of office and America's safety and security will be my number one priority."

    A declassified portion of US intelligence agencies’ report was expected to be released as early as Friday afternoon, following Trump’s briefing.

    Related:

    Trump: Focus on Russian Hacking of US Election 'Political Witch Hunt'
    Trump's Primary Battle May Be Against 'War-Waging' US Media - Russian Senator
    Trump Questions Lack of FBI Probe of DNC Servers Over Alleged Russian Hack
    Trump Expresses 'Healthy Skepticism' About Russian Hacking Allegations
    Trump Says Intelligence Briefing on 'Russian Hacking' Delayed
    Tags:
    Intelligence Briefing, Election, Hacking, Cyberattacks, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      arpito
      trump sure beat them at their stupid games. I guess the CIA might have to start figuring out how to assassinate him. If they do it at least they can't blame Russia, suppose they will find the lone deranged gunman and sink the investigation files for 50 years like they did with the Kennedy investigation records. www.inquisitr.com/2584735/who-really-killed-john-f-kennedy-assassination-files-set-for-2017-release-
    • Reply
      cast235
      Trump forgot that U.S hacking's globally are the result of the new era. ANd this is NOTHING.
      U.S keep attempting to exploit weaknesses of all world, and impose even REGIME CHANGES.Social media is used to create ARAB SPRINGS etc.
      Military assets of jamming are used to topple governments. This was used against Yeltsin.

      When a JAMMING equipment was used to protect civil broadcasters,, to create and manage opposition at all EX Soviet States. The removal of Troops off Eastern Europe precipitated events.
      And all docs signed by Gorbachev had fine print. The will of the people was placed in his brain. He was a TOTAL TOOL.
      Yeltsin was a CIA ASSET. Easily notice on his rise on Russia. Listening to WEST, Russia moved controls of foods. Buy a bread for say equivalent 80 cents in the mornings and the same bread was 700.00 at lunch time.

      You CAN NEVER TRUST WEST. EVER.. Nor under TRUMP, because Trump will be on 8 years. IF he lives that long, because we ALL die of course. I hope he last 8 years.. Because he can at least cushion things in U.S.
      About restore U.S, it will take decades IF not centuries. Once off, it takes time to return close to power.
    • Reply
      choticastile
      Only he missed out on saying (guess he wouldn't say it about his own country), is that the US is the world's greatest hacker on all fronts, of other countries, as it has always benefited their 'orange revolutions" or regime change antics-- the NSA listening in on global political and corporate conversations and even bugging conferences, such as during the Iran Nuclear deal --- which became somewhat of a standing joke -- ask FM Lavrov about it ... So the US must expect, that if they want to play dirty, other countries have to do it too-- if only to protect themselves ...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The World Bathed in Backlight
    The World Bathed in Backlight
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok