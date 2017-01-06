Register
23:40 GMT +306 January 2017
    US Senator Says Russia's Alleged Cyber Intrusions Not 'Act of War'

    © Photo: Pixabay
    The chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Corker rejected on Friday Senator John McCain’s accusation that Russia launched a cyber war against the United States.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Corker argued that collecting data is common thing for governments, so it cannot be equated to the act of war.

    "If you have two countries that are doing the same thing to each other, collecting information, how can one country accuse the other country of an act of war if you're doing exactly the same thing?" Corker said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast as quoted by the Washington Times.

    US President Barack Obama holds a year-end press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, December 16, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB
    White House: Obama Did Not Need Intel Report Before Responding to 'Russian Hacking'
    McCain has described alleged Russian interference in the US 2016 elections as an "act of war" although US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper stopped short of calling it a war during a congressional hearing this week.

    Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

