US Senator Says Russia's Alleged Cyber Intrusions Not 'Act of War'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Corker argued that collecting data is common thing for governments, so it cannot be equated to the act of war.

"If you have two countries that are doing the same thing to each other, collecting information, how can one country accuse the other country of an act of war if you're doing exactly the same thing?" Corker said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast as quoted by the Washington Times.

McCain has described alleged Russian interference in the US 2016 elections as an "act of war" although US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper stopped short of calling it a war during a congressional hearing this week.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

