US Senator Says Russia's Alleged Cyber Intrusions Not 'Act of War'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Corker argued that collecting data is common thing for governments, so it cannot be equated to the act of war.
"If you have two countries that are doing the same thing to each other, collecting information, how can one country accuse the other country of an act of war if you're doing exactly the same thing?" Corker said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast as quoted by the Washington Times.
Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.
Mc cain then was declaring war to the world. Every country is hacked by U.S. Messages read and some manipulated, used to take advantages worldwide.
cast235
Most internet transit goes thru U.S.
When U.S wants something it could delay a message until is too late or just close to when the moment is and U.S resources at already about or acting.
Russia MUST create an internet. Yes at some point it will be with the world web. BUT then all the protection Russia could develop, could be used to keep things clean and secure.
Perhaps is vast tie the RIC begin creating at least a civilian protection. This will protect all 3 countries. BRICS will love it too.