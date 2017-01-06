Winter Storm Causes Panic Across the American South (PHOTOS)

— The Presto (@PrestoForever) January 6, 2017

It rarely snows in the American South, although there was a sizable snowfall in parts of Georgia and South Carolina in late 2014 during the so-called “snowpocalypse.” Alabama and Georgia have both declared states of emergency.

#onlyinthesouth they call for some snow. How long y'all think we going to get snowed in for? 24 hrs tops #snowpocalypse pic.twitter.com/WTBRDdFxS7 — Christine Taylor (@CTay0604) January 6, 2017

​Unaccustomed to inclement weather, Southerners are frequently stereotyped as having completely irrational responses to mild amounts of snow.