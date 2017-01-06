US Nasdaq, S&P 500 Stock Indexes Reach New Record Highs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US stocks continued to post gains, reaching new record highs on Friday.

During intraday trading, the Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P) gained 0.4 percent to reach a new record high of 2,278.06, while the Nasdaq Composite index was up 0.6 percent after trading at a new high of 5,515.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 60 points and was less than 40 points from reaching a new record of 20,000.

Media reports attributed the gains to the Labor Department’s year-end jobs report, released earlier Friday.

The Dow has increased 8.6 percent and the S&P has gained 6.1 percent since the November 8 election.