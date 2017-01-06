'This is Just the Beginning': Trump on Twitter on Cars and on Tax

The answer is: Twitter.

Hypothetically speaking, if we were to shut down Twitter for a while, would that make #DonaldTrump go away? #JustSaying pic.twitter.com/eiiXe07hE8 — Adam Sharif (@adamsharif) January 6, 2017​

True to form, the US President-lect Donald Trump has taken to the social media site to tell the world what he thinks about car giant, Toyota.

Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

​Responding to the plans announced by the car giant to build its new car plant in Mexico, Donald Trump warned Toyota that the company would face "big taxes."