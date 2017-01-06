Register
20:37 GMT +306 January 2017
    Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he comes onstage to rally with supporters in Tampa, Florida, U.S. October 24, 2016

    'This is Just the Beginning': Trump on Twitter on Cars and on Tax

    US
    What do General Motors, Ford, Toyota and Chevy have in common with US President-elect Donald Trump?

    The answer is: Twitter.

    True to form, the US President-lect Donald Trump has taken to the social media site to tell the world what he thinks about car giant, Toyota.

    ​Responding to the plans announced by the car giant to build its new car plant in Mexico, Donald Trump warned Toyota that the company would face "big taxes."

    "No way! Build plant in US or pay big border tax."

    The open spat with the car giant on Twitter promptly revealed the industry's competitive nature, with Donald Trump then profusely thanking Ford on Twitter for scrapping its decision to build its new plant in Mexico and shift it to Michegan in the US instead.

    But for car giants who haven't made decisions quite so popular with Trump, the US President Elect took to Twitter to issue his threat and with similar rhetoric, warned General Motors Co about manufacturing its Chevy Cruze in Mexico, not the US.

    "Make in USA or pay big border tax!"

    The decision by Ford Motor Co. to scrap its plans to build US$1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico has allowed Mr. Trump to claim one of his first victories in his battle to make US manufacturers stay in the US.

    Following his Tweet, Mr. Trump's official team confirmed that if US companies moved their manufacturing jobs and businesses out of the US then they could become a target for higher tax bills.

    Speaking to Canada's Globe and Mail, Sean Spicer, the incoming White House secretary said Trump's goal "is to put America first, to restore America's manufacturing base."

    Trump Ready to ‘Listen and Understand’ Briefing on Alleged Election Interference
    UK Prime Minister to Meet With Trump in Spring - Spokesman
    Ford CEO Explains Decision to Scrap Mexico Factory, and It's Not About Trump
    Trump Effect? Ford Cancels Plans for New Plant in Mexico, Saves 3,500 US Jobs
    Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motors, General Motors (GM), Ford, Toyota, Twitter, Donald Trump, America, Mexico, U.S, United Kingdom
      jas
      Strange how the haters want to keep others from seeing what Trump has to say. Maybe not so unexpected for the haters to want to silence all who disagree with them.
