'This is Just the Beginning': Trump on Twitter on Cars and on Tax

True to form, the US President-lect Donald Trump has taken to the social media site to tell the world what he thinks about car giant, Toyota.
Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017
Responding to the plans announced by the car giant to build its new car plant in Mexico, Donald Trump warned Toyota that the company would face "big taxes."
"No way! Build plant in US or pay big border tax."
The open spat with the car giant on Twitter promptly revealed the industry's competitive nature, with Donald Trump then profusely thanking Ford on Twitter for scrapping its decision to build its new plant in Mexico and shift it to Michegan in the US instead.
Thank you to Ford for scrapping a new plant in Mexico and creating 700 new jobs in the U.S. This is just the beginning — much more to follow— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
But for car giants who haven't made decisions quite so popular with Trump, the US President Elect took to Twitter to issue his threat and with similar rhetoric, warned General Motors Co about manufacturing its Chevy Cruze in Mexico, not the US.
"Make in USA or pay big border tax!"
General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017
The decision by Ford Motor Co. to scrap its plans to build US$1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico has allowed Mr. Trump to claim one of his first victories in his battle to make US manufacturers stay in the US.
Following his Tweet, Mr. Trump's official team confirmed that if US companies moved their manufacturing jobs and businesses out of the US then they could become a target for higher tax bills.
Speaking to Canada's Globe and Mail, Sean Spicer, the incoming White House secretary said Trump's goal "is to put America first, to restore America's manufacturing base."
#ElonMusk to #Trump: ‘We build rockets, cars, solar stuff – really excited about expanding manufacturing in the US.’ https://t.co/lYFjFjcvuM— Nexasphere (@Nexasphere) December 16, 2016
