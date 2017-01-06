Trump Ready to ‘Listen and Understand’ Briefing on Alleged Election Interference

"He [Trump] is prepared to listen and understand how they got to the conclusions they did," Spicer stated in an interview with ABC news.
Trump will have a briefing on Friday at Trump Tower in New York City with the Director of National Intelligence, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
On Wednesday, Trump sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange against the intelligence community’s claims, repeating Assange's assertion that Russia did not give him the information published by WikiLeaks during the election.
Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.
