Trump Ready to ‘Listen and Understand’ Briefing on Alleged Election Interference

JONATHAN ERNST Trump Says US Media Lies About Relationship With Assange Over Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump has been skeptical of the US intelligence community and its conclusion that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 election through cyber activities, but he is ready to hear the final report on those activities in a briefing on Friday, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer stated on Friday.

"He [Trump] is prepared to listen and understand how they got to the conclusions they did," Spicer stated in an interview with ABC news.

Trump will have a briefing on Friday at Trump Tower in New York City with the Director of National Intelligence, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

On Thursday, Trump has cast doubt on the US Democratic Party's claims of Russia hacking its servers in the light of media reports revealing that the (FBI) did not personally inspect the servers.

On Wednesday, Trump sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange against the intelligence community’s claims, repeating Assange's assertion that Russia did not give him the information published by WikiLeaks during the election.

Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.